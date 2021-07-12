Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Herman Miller stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.