Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

