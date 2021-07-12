Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

