HNC COIN (HNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,411.00

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $228.06 million and $22,411.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00009706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.65 or 1.00187485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00057377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.