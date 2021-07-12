Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

