Hord (HORD) Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $586,563.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00158900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,926.24 or 0.99970239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.52 or 0.00961000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,160,319 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.