Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC decreased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for about 1.1% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

