HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.38% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

