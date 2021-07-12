HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 45,551 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 100,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.