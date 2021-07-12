HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

