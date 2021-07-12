HRT Financial LP Invests $4.44 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.60 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

