HRT Financial LP Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

