HRT Financial LP Takes $5.19 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,246,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,650,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 336,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

