Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $89,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.41 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

