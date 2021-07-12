Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364,050 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.