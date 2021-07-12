HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 91,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.09. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.