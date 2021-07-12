I/O Coin (IOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $27.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00392995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.95 or 0.01728369 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,980,622 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

