i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,876,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

