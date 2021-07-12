IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
IBEX stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million and a PE ratio of -53.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
