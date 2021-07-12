IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

IBEX stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million and a PE ratio of -53.08.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

