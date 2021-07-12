ichi.farm Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00112025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00159482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,060.06 or 1.00115652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.21 or 0.00960597 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

