ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.17 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

