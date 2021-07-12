IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon Sells 5,000 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00.

Shares of IDYA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. 375,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,272. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

