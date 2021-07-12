IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $667.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $669.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.