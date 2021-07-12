Idle Price Tops $4.09 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00012414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $186,850.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00111862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00159420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.28 or 0.99370584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00955620 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,306,920 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

