IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,733 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.35% of IGM Biosciences worth $33,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

