IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

