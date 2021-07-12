IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1,837.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,952 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 2.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $52,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,144. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

