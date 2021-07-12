Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Director Buys $983,293.24 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Director Michael Rapp purchased 53,498 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $983,293.24.

Immunome stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 23,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,108. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Get Immunome alerts:

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.