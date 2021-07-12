Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.08.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.11. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

