Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00.

Inari Medical stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 248,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,129. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

