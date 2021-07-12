Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.02

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

