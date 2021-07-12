Influence Ltd Strong Sells 4,300,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NYSE:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NYSE:VRAY) major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.