Inherent Group LP Acquires Shares of 126,192 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. The New York Times accounts for 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of The New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

