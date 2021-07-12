Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) COO Sells $182,577.28 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 26,384 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $182,577.28.

NYSE INOD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.01. 24,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,589. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

