Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Inseego alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Inseego stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $976.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.