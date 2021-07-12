Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

NYSE:GBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

