Insider Buying: Trulite, Inc. (NYSE:TRUL) CEO Buys 29,000 Shares of Stock

Trulite, Inc. (NYSE:TRUL) CEO Kim A. Rivers bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00.

About Trulite

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

