Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) EVP Sells 17,788 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40.

AMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. 2,037,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.