Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total value of $35,155,975.69.

Shares of NYSE GOOG traded up $19.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,611.28. 846,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,002. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

