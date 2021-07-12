Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NYSE:BLKB) EVP Sells 6,672 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NYSE:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $517,213.44.

BLKB traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

