Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Palle, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $13,700.00.

Shares of BDR stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

