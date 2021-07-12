Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NYSE:CDXS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NYSE:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

NYSE CDXS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 231,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,523. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.