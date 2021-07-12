Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Sells 42,447 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $3,208,993.20.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Brian Carolan sold 11,325 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $927,517.50.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.05. 183,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,052. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.