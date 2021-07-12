Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) VP Sells 4,941 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08.

Shares of NYSE CVLT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. 183,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,052. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

