Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00.
NYSE CNXC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.95. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Concentrix
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.