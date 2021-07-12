Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Campbell 2012 T. Susan sold 4,425 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $114,828.75. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. 4,480 shares of the stock traded hands.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

