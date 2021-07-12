Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Shares of NYSE CORT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 6,467 shares of the company were exchanged.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

