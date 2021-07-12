Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

COUP stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $265.00. 18,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

