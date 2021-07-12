Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $1,857,873.85 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

