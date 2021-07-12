Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ETON stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

